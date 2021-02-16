Advertisement

Kroger to sell smartphone COVID antigen test

The price hasn’t been announced yet
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 10:33 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Kroger is hoping you’ll soon be able to take a COVID-19 antigen test at home and then get the results on your phone.

The grocery chain says Gauss and Cellex developed the smartphone-enabled test.

Once it’s approved by the Food and Drug Administration, Kroger plans to sell it online and at pharmacies.

The company hasn’t announced the price yet.

Here’s how the test works:

  1. Collect a nasal swab
  2. Wait 15 minutes.
  3. Scan the rapid test on the app
  4. Get results

To fulfill legal reporting requirements, the app will share the results with public health agencies.

Kroger says Gauss can produce up to 30 million tests per month once they’re approved.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow plow moves through backroad in Bowling Green.
Local State of Emergency declared for Bowling Green and Warren County
Hughes HVAC on fire in Glasgow.
UPDATE: Two firefighters injured, Glasgow business a total loss
Alert Days Monday and Tuesday, substantial snow/ice accumulations expected
Winter Storm WARNING Through Tuesday Morning
Road conditions will deteriorate as the weather system moves in and temperatures drop.
Road Condition Updates: Fatal accident on I-65 in Hart County

Latest News

Black Americans attend church more regularly than Americans overall, and pray more often. Most...
Survey: Black Americans attend church and pray more often
President Joe Biden boards Air Force One at Hagerstown Regional Airport, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021,...
Biden heads to Wisconsin to rally support for virus relief
Kentucky Coronavirus
Watch Live: Gov. Beshear gives COVID-19 update
Teen art sensation Tyler Gordon is sharing his work in NYC to celebrate Black History Month.
New York teen art sensation marks black history month
Deadly tornado strikes North Carolina coast
Deadly tornado strikes the North Carolina coast