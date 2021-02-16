Advertisement

KSP Troopers injured in deadly crash along I-65

KSP Cruiser struck in fatal crash along I-65
KSP Cruiser struck in fatal crash along I-65(Kentucky State Police)
By Katey Cook
Published: Feb. 16, 2021
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As law enforcement continues to urge the public to stay off the roads, a deadly crash was reported near the 58 mile marker in Hart County.

Kentucky State Police officials said two troopers were injured in this crash as their cars were struck while working a separate collision. KSP says both troopers were treated for minor injuries and released from the hospital.

A news release sent by Governor Andy Beshear’s office stated the driver of a semi-truck lost control of the vehicle.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, and the troopers received minor injuries.

KSP’s Commercial Vehicle Enforcement is investigating the crash.

