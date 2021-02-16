KYTC District 3 wants you to stay home so they can clear the roads

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 snow and ice crews worked tirelessly throughout the day yesterday into last night and all this morning to clear roadways. However, one big obstacle they are facing is low temperatures leaving the roads slick and hazardous to travel.

KY 466 by exit 28 at I-65 in Bowling Green at 7:30 am. #kywx pic.twitter.com/sKESapPgUU — KYTC District 3 (@KYTCDistrict3) February 16, 2021

“We made some pretty good headway yesterday morning and into the afternoon, after the first wave, but the second wave really set us back. Any gains that were made were pretty much wiped out. But we actually are starting to make headway this morning and into this afternoon, clearing some of the roads. Some of the main routes are beginning to see some bare pavement, none of them are completely clear. Some of the priority B routes have been hit. But really the A routes are what we’re having to focus on,” said Wes Watt, KYTC District 3.

Watt asks those who live along the B and C routes to remain patient with them.

ICYMI: Crews have worked through the night and continue to work this morning battling cold and icy conditions. Roads throughout the District remain covered or partially covered. Crews are focused on priority A and some priority B routes. https://t.co/KQClkmsAmu — KYTC District 3 (@KYTCDistrict3) February 16, 2021

“For those that are on the B’s and C routes, the more rural areas, please be patient with us. We understand. We haven’t been out there. We know that. We are certainly going to get out there as soon as we can. But we still don’t have I-65 clear completely. In fact, there have been several big crashes along I-65. Both in our district and in District 4 in the Hart County area. So roads are not in great shape by and large, but the main routes are getting a lot better. We’re going to get to everybody else as soon as we can,” added Watt.

One of the biggest challenges the department will face however is the potential for low temperatures Tuesday evening causing the snow and ice to stick to the roadways.

“Temperatures are not helping us out. It’s making it really hard to melt the snow on top of the roadway and then plow it off. In fact, most of the night we’ve just done plowing we haven’t been able to solve because it was too cold. Thankfully, now during the day, the sun has come out a little bit and kind of heated things up. So we are salting again. Once it starts to melt, we can plow it off. There is concern tonight that everything will freeze even harder to the roadway. It’s going to make it really hard to plow off. So we’re gonna have to wait and see what we can do tonight as well,” said Watt.

KYTC is asking if you can stay home please do so and stay off the roadways. If you do have to travel please leave room for snowplows to get their work done on the roadways.

“Our plow trucks take up a lot of space particularly if it’s a two-lane road. So there’s not a whole lot of space if they’re having to dodge vehicles. It puts more stress on our drivers, puts them more in a situation where they’ve got something else to look out for other than just themselves and plowing the road. So it can be a distraction to them. It can be a safety concern to them as well as the motorist,” Watt added. “A lot of motorists do not give our plows very much room at all. I’ve seen it time and time again. They want to pass them they want to get right up next to him. That is not a good idea. Please don’t do that, stay back. If you are out behind snowplows let them do their job they are working in stressful conditions as it is and they are working tirelessly in shifts around the clock. So we just asked people to help them out by staying off the roadway and if they are out, not getting in their way.”

The KYTC snow and ice operations are also monitoring the possibility of a third wave of winter storms hitting our district. WBKO’s First Alert Weather will have all the updated information.

10:53am: Flurries will be on and off early this afternoon, though we expect them to taper off late today for most. Roads are still hazardous for most and we are all seeing frigid conditions! We're talking more winter weather in the forecast on #MiddayLive! pic.twitter.com/dmSBTJ7byO — Ethan Emery (@EthanEmeryWX) February 16, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.