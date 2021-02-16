Local non-profits help the homeless during winter storm

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Organizations such as The Salvation Army, Room In the Inn and Hotel Inc. see an influx of people using their facilities when the weather gets cold.

“We are always aware and ready for the cold, winter season,” Heather Ryan with the Salvation Army said. “We realize, you know, we don’t want anybody out on the streets or in their car or anywhere like that, that is unsafe.”

Because of COVID-19, The Salvation Army is having to limit its capacity to a certain extent and make sure people stay six feet apart.

“We still can only operate at a certain amount-- so you know, all of our beds are full for that. Plus in our White Flag program, which means if a client has already been here throughout the year, and the temperature drops 35 degrees or below, they can come back in, and we’re at max capacity with them as well,” Ryan explained.

However, The Salvation Army is still willing to help anyone how they can. There is space for single men and at last check, there was room for one family unit. Women are asked to reach out to Room In the Inn if they need help.

The need for its services have gone up during the pandemic, making some of their resources slim.

“Usually, we don’t have any problem with coats or gloves or hats or anything like that,” Ryan said. “This year, we are struggling to keep up. I mean, we’re handing them out as soon as we get them in the door.”

