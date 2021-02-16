Local state of Emergency declared for Barren County.

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Barren County Judge-Executive Micheal Hale has entered a Declaration of a Local Emergency for Tuesday due to the weather.

The declaration states the local Emergency Operations Plan shall be fully executed, emergency management will provide direct assistance when needed and can waive procedures and formalities otherwise required by the law.

Hale says that the ice/snow storm poses a safety hazard to the citizens of Barren County.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.