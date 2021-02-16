Local State of Emergency declared for Bowling Green and Warren County

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Mayor Todd Alcott and County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon have signed a joint City/County Local State of Emergency Declaration due to the winter storm.

The Warren County Courthouse, the County Clerk, PVA, and administrative offices will remain closed on Tuesday, February 16.

Buchanon says road crews are working diligently Monday night and through the day Tuesday to plow to clear the snow and ice, and salt roads and bridges.

They are advising anyone who doesn’t have to drive, to stay off the roads Tuesday if possible, so road crews can do their jobs clearing and treating roadways with fewer vehicles sliding around.

For those who must drive, officials say to please drive slowly and cautiously, take your time, leave plenty of space between your car and the car in front of you.

All county departments with personnel who provide essential services, like road crews, law enforcement, jail, first responders, and emergency personnel will be working continuously to serve the citizens.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.