Louisville’s Chris Mack returns after testing positive for COVID-19

Louisville head coach Chris Mack reacts to a play during the second half of an NCAA college...
Louisville head coach Chris Mack reacts to a play during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Virginia Tech, Sunday, March 1, 2020 in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)(Bryan Woolston | AP)
By Jeff Lightsy
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Louisville Cardinals and their head coach Chris Mack are set to return to the court this week.

The Cards have not played a game since February 1, at home against Georgia Tech due to a coronavirus outbreak within the program. Coach Mack tested positive for the virus on February 6 and has been away from the team since then.

The Cards are set to take on Syracuse Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. In that game Louisville will still be without two players due to contact tracing.

This is the second pause for the Louisville program this season. The Cardinals also stopped all activity on Dec. 3 due to “positive COVID-19 test and accompanying contact tracing measures among individuals within the program.”

The Cardinals have games at Syracuse and Virginia and home games against N.C. State, Boston College, and Pittsburgh that need to be made up if possible.

