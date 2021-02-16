One Winter Storm Ends, Another Takes Aim at Us Late Week!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Our Presidents’ Day Winter Storm wraps up tonight after bringing a messy mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain to the region. Our attention now turns to yet ANOTHER Winter Storm shaping up for late week!

Tuesday will be the coldest day of the 7 day forecast as morning lows will be in the teens and single digits with wind chills from 0 to -5. Highs on Tuesday will only get in the teens and low 20s with variably cloudy skies with some partial clearing possible in the afternoon. Wednesday will start off dry with partly cloudy skies and morning lows will once again be in the teens and single digits. During the day, clouds will increase with temperatures going in the upper 20s and low 30s. More moisture will move in with another potential winter storm moving into the region, starting Wednesday afternoon and continuing into Thursday. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid-to-low 30s as this potential winter storm could bring another mess of wintry weather in the form of snow, sleet and freezing rain. It’s too soon to nail down potential snow or ice totals from this system, but please stay tuned to 13 News on the air, online and on the WBKO First Alert Weather app for updates!

Friday and Saturday look to be much quieter as skies will be partly cloudy with high temperatures struggling to get out of the 20s on Friday and finally breaking into the mid 30s by Saturday. Sunday will see temperatures near normal for this time of the year, but another system could bring some stray showers later in the day as skies will be partly cloudy. Long range computer models do indicate that we see temperatures remain near normal with moisture in the form of rain moving back in. This could be something to keep a close eye on due to the potential snow pack melting along with moisture could create some rising creek and rivers. Too far to discuss details on that, but something to keep an eye on in the coming days!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, continued cold. High 20. Low 10. Winds NW-8

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Wintry mix developing late. High 32, Low 29, winds E-7

THURSDAY: Wintry mix likely. High 35, Low 14, winds NW-10

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 24

Today’s Low: 21

Normal High: 50

Normal Low: 30

Record High: 77 (2018)

Record Low: 2 (1905)

Today’s Precip: 0.45″

Monthly Precip: 1.52″ (-1.03″)

Yearly Precip: 5.54″ (-0.23″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 2.5″

Today’s Sunset: 5:26 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:33 a.m.

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 21 / Small Particulate Count: 88)

