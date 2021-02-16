The Monroe County Health Department has reported one new case of COVID-19

MONROE CO., Ky. (WBKO) - On Tuesday, Feb. 16, the Monroe County Health Department is reporting one new case of COVID-19.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Monroe County has had a total of 1,227 cases and 1,170 of those cases have recovered.

There are currently 21 active cases in Monroe County, and there have been 36 deaths reported from COVID-19.

MCHD says they stand in solidarity with those affected during these difficult times.

COVID-19 Vaccination Update

The COVID-19 vaccine will be available in phases so all Kentuckians will have access to a vaccination if they choose.

Following the Commonwealth of Kentucky’s phased distribution plan, the health department is continuing to vaccinate Phase 1a healthcare personnel and has begun vaccination of Phase 1b, 70 years and older.

The health department is still compiling a wait list for Phase 1b, citizens age 70 years or older and is scheduling appointments from that list, as vaccine supply permits.

There are Regional Vaccination Locations for Phase 1a and Phase 1b where citizens can also go to obtain a vaccine.

These regional sites are located in Glasgow and in Bowling Green:

TJ Regional Health, T.J. Health Pavilion

301 North L Rogers Blvd., Glasgow KY 42141

Dates and hours are still being determined at this time

Kentuckians in this region will be able to sign up at tjregionalhealth.org, or by calling 270-659-1010.

Greenwood Mall, former Sears location (Kroger Health site)

Scottsville Road, Bowling Green, KY 42104

Visit Kroger.com/covidvaccine or call 866-211-5320 to sign-up.

Med Center Health

800 Park Street, Bowling Green, KY 42101

Individuals who qualify under the age requirements for this priority phase can add their name to the scheduling request list by texting SENIOR to 270-796-3200. Alternatively, you can email vaccine@mchealth.net with your full name, date of birth and phone number.

As everyone patiently awaits their turn to obtain vaccination, it is important that we continue to protect ourselves, our family, and our neighbors by wearing a cloth face covering in public, avoiding close contact with others, frequently washing our hands and by staying home if we are ill.

To find out more about which phase of the vaccination campaign you fall in, visit vaccine.ky.gov or call 1-855-598-2246.

For general questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, the public can call the Kentucky COVID-19 Hotline, operated by Norton Healthcare, at 1-800-722-5725.

