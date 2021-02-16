Warren RECC crews help with ice storm restoration in West Liberty

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Tuesday, three Warren RECC crews left to help repair damage and restore power in areas hit by this week’s winter storm in West Liberty, Kentucky.

At this time, storm-related outages in the Warren RECC area have been restored. Warren RECC says they have crews available for all local needs, including routine maintenance and emergencies.

“Mutual aid among cooperatives is an important part of our business model. We are grateful to our employees who are willing to leave their families to help restore power to others across the state,” said Dewayne McDonald, President and CEO of Warren RECC.

Warren RECC crews will remain in Eastern Kentucky as long as they are needed, with relief crews available.

