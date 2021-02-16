Watch Live: Gov. Beshear reports 1,255 new COVID-19 cases; 27 deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear delivers the latest updates on the spread of COVID-19 and vaccination efforts in Kentucky.

Gov. Beshear said all regional Kroger vaccination sites including the Bowling Green location would be open Wednesday.

The governor reported 1,255 new cases and 27 deaths. Tuesday’s deaths included two women from Barren ages 61 and 91, a 63-year-old man from Edmonson, a 65-year-old woman from Ohio and an 86-year-old woman from Warren.

