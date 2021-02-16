Advertisement

Wife visits husband with COVID-19 through hospital window for months

By KCTV Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 12:36 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - One Kansas couple isn’t letting COVID-19 keep them completely apart. The wife has been visiting her husband’s hospital window for close to seven months.

Billie Collins has been visiting her husband, Roger Collins, at his hospital window ever since he was hospitalized with COVID-19 in July. Every day, she brings a two-person tent, no matter what the weather brings, in hopes of encouraging her husband to keep fighting to come back home

That’s where she was on Super Bowl Sunday when the couple cheered on their beloved Kansas City Chiefs.

“He’s the love of my life, and I know I’m the love of his life. That sounds conceited, but in 32 years, you hear that over and over and over... And I truly believe that,” Billie Collins said. “How do I know he doesn’t need somebody? So, I need to be there.”

The couple’s children and grandchildren also visit at the window, which is now covered with love notes.

Unfortunately, with Roger Collins in the hospital, they had to close his family-owned business, Central Publishing Co., which was started by his mother 55 years ago. But the family is still holding strong, adopting the motto “Collins ain’t quitters.”

“This really has tested a lot. People don’t realize the mental and the emotional toll this takes,” Billie Collins said.

Billie Collins hopes that after her husband has reconstructive surgery to remove scar tissue from his damaged trachea, he’ll be able to transfer to a rehab facility.

“He has so many people in his corner that are praying,” Billie Collins said. “When he gets out of there, I’m going to give him a new wedding ring because I have his right now. They had to take it off. One day, I will put it back.”

Family and friends started a GoFundMe to help Billie and Roger Collins financially. It has raised more than $24,000.

