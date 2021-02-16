Advertisement

WKU campuses will be closed through Friday Feb. 19th.

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Western Kentucky University announced today that offices at all WKU campuses will be closed and in-person classes have been canceled through Friday, Feb. 19.

Remote learning will continue and employees who can work from home are encouraged to do so.

Everyone is encouraged to stay off the roads and sidewalks if possible until the ice and snow are cleared.

Check wku.edu for the latest information.

