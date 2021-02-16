WKU-Xavier canceled due to weather

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Western Kentucky’s Women’s Soccer team has canceled its match against Xavier due to inclement weather and hazardous travel conditions.

The game was scheduled to take place on Wednesday, Feb. 17 at the WKU Soccer Complex.

The next match for the Lady Toppers will be at South Illinois on Saturday, Feb. 20.

WKU has now had three straight matches canceled.

