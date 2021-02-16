Advertisement

WKU-Xavier canceled due to weather

(WBKO)
By Hunter Smith
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Western Kentucky’s Women’s Soccer team has canceled its match against Xavier due to inclement weather and hazardous travel conditions.

The game was scheduled to take place on Wednesday, Feb. 17 at the WKU Soccer Complex.

The next match for the Lady Toppers will be at South Illinois on Saturday, Feb. 20.

WKU has now had three straight matches canceled.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow plow moves through backroad in Bowling Green.
Local State of Emergency declared for Bowling Green and Warren County
Hughes HVAC on fire in Glasgow.
UPDATE: Two firefighters injured, Glasgow business a total loss
KSP Cruiser struck in fatal crash along I-65
KSP Troopers injured in deadly crash along I-65
Alert Days Monday and Tuesday, substantial snow/ice accumulations expected
Winter Storm WARNING Through Tuesday Morning
Road conditions will deteriorate as the weather system moves in and temperatures drop.
Road Condition Updates: Fatal accident on I-65 in Hart County

Latest News

Louisville head coach Chris Mack reacts to a play during the second half of an NCAA college...
Louisville’s Chris Mack returns after testing positive for COVID-19
KHSAA announces dates for Boys' and Girls' Sweet Sixteen
Dates announced for 4th Region Tournaments
Rice Owls at WKU Hilltoppers, on February 13, 2021 at E.A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, KY
Hot shooting gives Hilltoppers series sweep over Rice
KHSAA announces dates for Boys' and Girls' Sweet Sixteen
Courtside: Week Five