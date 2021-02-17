Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force awarded Task Force of the Year

LONDON, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force has been awarded the 2020 Appalachia HIDTA Task Force of the Year for Kentucky by the Appalachia High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area.

The Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force was selected from among sixteen HIDTA funded task forces in Kentucky.

The Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force is a joint effort between the Bowling Green Police Department, Kentucky State Police, Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Western Kentucky University Police Department, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and Homeland Security Investigations.

The law enforcement organizations within HIDTA assess drug trafficking problems and design initiatives to reduce or eliminate the production, manufacture, transportation, distribution, and chronic use of illegal drugs, as well as money laundering.

The Executive Director of the Appalachia High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area, Vic Brown, said:

“The Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force has outstanding leadership and consistently produces highly impactful investigations. The task force exemplifies cooperation among Federal, State and Local law enforcement, which is a core requirement of the HIDTA Program. Undoubtedly, the Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force has saved many lives in Warren County by removing deadly drugs from its streets such as fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine. They make sure those who would damage our communities by trafficking in these lethal drugs are held responsible”.

