Advertisement

Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force awarded Task Force of the Year

Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force awarded the 2020 Appalachia HIDTA Task Force of the...
Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force awarded the 2020 Appalachia HIDTA Task Force of the Year.(Appalachia High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 9:15 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force has been awarded the 2020 Appalachia HIDTA Task Force of the Year for Kentucky by the Appalachia High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area.

The Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force was selected from among sixteen HIDTA funded task forces in Kentucky.

The Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force is a joint effort between the Bowling Green Police Department, Kentucky State Police, Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Western Kentucky University Police Department, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and Homeland Security Investigations.

The law enforcement organizations within HIDTA assess drug trafficking problems and design initiatives to reduce or eliminate the production, manufacture, transportation, distribution, and chronic use of illegal drugs, as well as money laundering.

The Executive Director of the Appalachia High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area, Vic Brown, said:

“The Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force has outstanding leadership and consistently produces highly impactful investigations. The task force exemplifies cooperation among Federal, State and Local law enforcement, which is a core requirement of the HIDTA Program. Undoubtedly, the Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force has saved many lives in Warren County by removing deadly drugs from its streets such as fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine. They make sure those who would damage our communities by trafficking in these lethal drugs are held responsible”.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSP Cruiser struck in fatal crash along I-65
KSP Troopers injured in deadly crash along I-65
Snow plow moves through backroad in Bowling Green.
Local State of Emergency declared for Bowling Green and Warren County
Road conditions will deteriorate as the weather system moves in and temperatures drop.
Road Condition Updates: Fatal accident on I-65 in Hart County
Hughes HVAC on fire in Glasgow.
UPDATE: Two firefighters injured, Glasgow business a total loss
BG Power Outage
Bowling Green and Warren County experiencing power outages

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccinations at Med Center Health phase 1b.
Med Center Health’s COVID vaccine clinic open Wednesday
Emergency Weather Update - Gov. Beshear
Gov. Beshear provides update on weather conditions and state’s response
Today will "warm" up in the upper 20s and low 30s, but it will still be cold! Snow moves in...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - Winter storm Wednesday night and Thursday
Muhammad Ali Center
Muhammad Ali Center CEO stepping down to take on new role at the Chicago History Museum