Edmonson County Sherriff says rural roads are still hazardous

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Edmonson County, like several other counties across the state, are experiencing a winter wonderland.

However, officials told 13 News that while some road conditions are better than what they expected, there are still several rural roads that are treacherous to travel.

“The main roads, the main drag through the county, roads like 31W, Louisville road, and 101 and 259 they are basically clear,” said Sherriff Shane Doyle.

The Sheriff did add while the main roads might be clear, more rural roads are still an issue for Edmonson County residents.

“The less traveled roads they are treacherous. They are very very bad,” said Sherriff Shane.

He adds that unless someone has a four-wheel-drive vehicle and has experience driving in the snow you need to stay home.

Road crews are working around the clock to clear the roads in Edmonson County.

