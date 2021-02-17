FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - Winter storm Wednesday night and Thursday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Frigid conditions in south-central Kentucky were felt Tuesday into Wednesday morning, but another system will bring impactful weather to the region Wednesday night and Thursday as the arctic airmass makes a final stand!

Today will "warm" up in the upper 20s and low 30s, but it will still be cold! Snow moves in late this afternoon into tonight! (WBKO)

Wednesday starts off dry with morning lows will once again be in the teens and single digits with wind chills near zero. Expect plenty of clouds during the day, with light snow breaking out Wednesday afternoon, increasing in coverage Wednesday evening. Snow may mix at times with sleet and freezing rain late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning, but the bulk of the moisture will remain as snow. At this time, snow accumulations of roughly 2-4″ are likely for most areas, with some sleet possible. Ice accumulations of up to 0.10″ are also possible before the system moves out Thursday afternoon. A map of the updated forecast of both snow and ice are below:

Generally, most of south-central Kentucky will see four inches of snow or less, though some higher amounts are possible east of I-65. (WBKO)

Up to a tenth of an inch of ice is possible for portions of central Kentucky. (WBKO)

After this winter storm moves out late Thursday, Thursday night through Saturday morning looks dry but VERY cold! Highs will be only in the 20s Friday with single digit lows Friday night. We’ll finally see some warming for the weekend as temperatures will rise above freezing Saturday afternoon! Hey-oh! Sunday will see highs back in the 40s, but with clouds increasing as Sunday night through Monday morning could see some rain showers move through the region. After that, things get even warmer as highs in the 50s show up in the forecast! What may feel like the beach will only be “seasonable” for south-central Kentucky as we’ve been under the influence of arctic air for several days now!

Long range computer models do indicate that things will be near or slightly above average for temperatures while moisture will be above normal for this time of the year. With the recent snowpack in the region, we’ll be keeping a close eye on water levels in streams, creeks and rivers over the next few weeks as some could rise enough to cause some minor impacts. Stay tuned with the latest conditions and forecast for south-central Kentucky on 13 News on the air, on the web and on the WBKO First Alert Weather app!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

ASH WEDNESDAY: PM snow. Mostly cloudy and cold. High 30. Low 27. Winds E at 9 mph.

THURSDAY: Wintry mix early followed by light snow. Cloudy and cold. High 33. Low 14. Winds NW at 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with clouds decreasing. AM flurries possible. High 28. Low 7. Winds NW at 7 mph.

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 79 (1927)

Record Low Today: -9 (1958)

Normal High: 51

Normal Low: 30

Sunrise: 6:32 a.m.

Sunset: 5:28 p.m.

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 25 / Small Particulate Matter: 28)

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 16

Yesterday’s Low: 8

Yesterday’s Precip: TRACE

Monthly Precip: 1.68″ (-0.62″)

Yearly Precip: 5.70″ (-0.21″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.9″

Seasonal Snowfall: 5.9″

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.