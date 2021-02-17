First Alert Weather Days Wednesday-Thursday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tuesday was FRIGID! Afternoon highs did not get out of the teens with wind chills dipping into sub-zero territory at times. Wednesday won’t be as cold, but moisture moves in late day as yet another Winter Storm invades!

Wednesday starts off dry with morning lows will once again be in the teens and single digits. Expect plenty of clouds during the day, with light snow breaking out late Wednesday afternoon, increasing in coverage Wednesday evening. Snow may mix at times with sleet and freezing rain late Wednesday night into Thursday. At this time, snow accumulations of 2-4″ are likely for most areas, with some sleet possible. Ice accumulations of up to .2″ are also possible before the system moves out Thursday afternoon.

After our next Winter Storm, Thursday night through Saturday morning looks dry but VERY cold! Highs will be only in the 20s Friday with single digit lows Friday night. We’ll finally see some warming for the weekend...getting above freezing Saturday and back into the mid 40s Sunday. Sunday night and Monday holds a chance for mainly rain showers (could end as a few wet snowflakes Monday evening). We do see 50s showing up for afternoon highs for the first time in a couple of weeks next Tuesday!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Light snow developing late. High 30, Low 27, winds E-9

THURSDAY: Wintry mix likely. 2-4″ of snow and some sleet possible. High 33, Low 14, winds NW-10

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, very cold. High 25, Low 7, winds W-9

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 16

Today’s Low: 8

Normal High: 50

Normal Low: 30

Record High: 77 (1911)

Record Low: -1 (1958)

Today’s Precip: T

Monthly Precip: 1.68″ (-0.62″)

Yearly Precip: 5.70″ (-0.21″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.5″

Seasonal Snowfall: 5.5″

Today’s Sunset: 5:27 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:32 a.m.

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 21 / Small Particulate Count: 88)

