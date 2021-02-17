GO bg Transit suspending services for Wednesday, February 17

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Due to the current State of Kentucky Weather Emergency, GO bg Transit will suspend transit services for Wednesday, February 17, with exception of GO Too Paratransit medical appointment standing orders.

Bowling Green is expecting possible ice patches or slush turning into ice, and GO bg transit recommends watching your steps out in the cold as sidewalks and other paths may contain black ice formations underneath the snow.

If you are scheduled for a medical appointment on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, it is recommended you make contact with their scheduling department at 270-782-3163 for confirmation or cancellations if prompted.

You must also leave a message and your call will be returned.

Please keep in mind delays are possible due to the weather emergency, and further icy or unrecoverable conditions may prompt total suspension of GO Too services for safety.

Stay indoors as much as possible.

If you are waiting please notify GO bg Transit by phone at 270-782-3163 immediately.

Public Notice SERVICE SUSPENDED 02/16/2021 ATTENTION CLOSED!! In relation to the current State of Kentucky Weather... Posted by GO bg Transit on Tuesday, February 16, 2021

