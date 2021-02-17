Gov. Beshear provides update on weather conditions and state’s response

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on weather conditions across the state and the latest on the state’s response.

Gov. Beshear said there were around 96,000 outages for Kentucky utility customers as of Wednesday morning.

The governor said it was still important to limit travel, but if you were on the roads to watch for snow plows, salt trucks and other emergency vehicles.

Gov. Beshear said the regional COVID-19 vaccination sites would stay open Thursday regardless of the weather Wednesday evening. The governor said people should not be afraid to reschedule their appointments if needed.

Watch below.

