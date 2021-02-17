Gov. Beshear reports 1,017 new COVID-19 cases; 18 deaths

FRANKORT, Ky. (WBKO) - On Wednesday, Gov. Andy Beshear said Kentucky continues to hold its progress against COVID-19, but it is too early to relax precautions.

“We have made incredible strides against this evil virus, but we can’t let up yet,” said Gov. Beshear. “Even Kentuckians who have been vaccinated should continue to mask up, social distance and keep any gatherings small. Team Kentucky, we are so close to getting through this together, but we must remain vigilant and run through the finish line to slow the spread and save as many lives as possible.”

The governor reported 1,017 news cases of the virus raising the total number of cases in Kentucky to 391,772. Gov. Beshear reported 18 new deaths raising the death toll to 4,336. To see a list of those reported lost to the virus Wednesday, click here.

