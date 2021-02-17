Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports 1,017 new COVID-19 cases; 18 deaths

Kentucky Coronavirus
Kentucky Coronavirus(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKORT, Ky. (WBKO) - On Wednesday, Gov. Andy Beshear said Kentucky continues to hold its progress against COVID-19, but it is too early to relax precautions.

“We have made incredible strides against this evil virus, but we can’t let up yet,” said Gov. Beshear. “Even Kentuckians who have been vaccinated should continue to mask up, social distance and keep any gatherings small. Team Kentucky, we are so close to getting through this together, but we must remain vigilant and run through the finish line to slow the spread and save as many lives as possible.”

The governor reported 1,017 news cases of the virus raising the total number of cases in Kentucky to 391,772. Gov. Beshear reported 18 new deaths raising the death toll to 4,336. To see a list of those reported lost to the virus Wednesday, click here.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSP Cruiser struck in fatal crash along I-65
KSP Troopers injured in deadly crash along I-65
Snow plow moves through backroad in Bowling Green.
Local State of Emergency declared for Bowling Green and Warren County
Road conditions will deteriorate as the weather system moves in and temperatures drop.
Road Condition Updates: Fatal accident on I-65 in Hart County
The truck that a 90-year-old woman took shelter in overnight
Winter Storm Miracle: Barren County woman with dementia wanders away, finds shelter by chance
Hughes HVAC on fire in Glasgow.
UPDATE: Two firefighters injured, Glasgow business a total loss

Latest News

Med Center Health administers first COVID-19 vaccines to healthcare workers (WBKO)
Reduced hours for Med Center Health’s COVID Vaccine Clinic Thursday, February 18
The Kentucky Department of Corrections (DOC) suspected correctional officer Nickolas Rogers had...
KSP arrests Green River Correctional Complex Officer
For Real Change, INC.
Aurelia Spaulding explains vision behind For a Real Change, Inc.
Snow fun in South Central Kentucky
Snow fun in South Central Kentucky