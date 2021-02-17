Advertisement

Hilltopper, Lady Topper Series with North Texas Postponed to Saturday-Sunday

Marshall at WKU Hilltoppers, on January 15, 2021 at E.A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, KY
Marshall at WKU Hilltoppers, on January 15, 2021 at E.A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, KY(Chris Kohley/WKU Athletics | Chris Kohley/WKU Athletics)
By Hunter Smith
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 8:45 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The Hilltoppers and Lady Toppers have had their fair share of game postponements due to COVID-19 but now Mother Nature is causing problems.

WKU Men’s and Women’s Basketball’s series against North Texas has been postponed to Saturday and Sunday due to inclement winter weather in Texas and Bowling Green.

Both series were originally scheduled for Friday and Saturday.

The Lady Toppers will now host North Texas at 4 p.m. CT Saturday and at 5 p.m. CT Sunday in E.A. Diddle Arena. Both Lady Topper games will still stream online on CUSA.tv.

The Hilltoppers will now visit the Mean Green at 4 p.m. CT Saturday and 1 p.m. CT Sunday in Denton, Texas. Both games will still stream on CBS Sports Network on Facebook Watch.

