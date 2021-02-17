Advertisement

Kentucky State Police arrest man for vehicle theft in Taylor County

Julian was taken to the Taylor County Detention center
Julian was taken to the Taylor County Detention center(WBKO)
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 9:20 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - On Friday, February 12, Kentucky State Police responded to Burdick School Road in Campbellsville, in response to a stolen car.

A trooper was told by the owner of the vehicle, that he started his 2005 Cadillac to let it warm up, and shortly after the car was gone.

It was then found in a Kroger parking lot.

Julian Underwood of Louisville was arrested, charged with auto theft, criminal trespass third degree, operating on a suspended or revoked license, and driving under the influence first offense.

He was taken to the Taylor County Detention Center.

