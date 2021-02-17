KSP arrests Green River Correctional Complex Officer

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - On Monday, Kentucky State Police Post 2 arrested a Green River Correctional Complex correctional officer suspected of bringing illegal drugs into the prison.

KSP was contacted by the Kentucky Department of Corrections that they suspected correctional officer Nickolas Rogers had been bringing drugs into the prison in Muhlenberg County. According to KSP, illegal drugs were found during an investigation.

Rogers was charged with Trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense, greater than 2 grams (Meth), Trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense, greater than 4 grams (cocaine), Trafficking in marijuana less than 8 oz., Trafficking in synthetic drugs 1st degree, Promoting Contraband 1st degree, Trafficking in a controlled substance, 3rd degree, 1st offense, greater than 20 but less than 120 dosage units (drug unspecified) and Possession of drug paraphernalia.

