Advertisement

KSP arrests Green River Correctional Complex Officer

The Kentucky Department of Corrections (DOC) suspected correctional officer Nickolas Rogers had...
The Kentucky Department of Corrections (DOC) suspected correctional officer Nickolas Rogers had been bringing illegal drugs into the Green River Correctional Complex.(Muhlenberg County Detention Center)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 2:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - On Monday, Kentucky State Police Post 2 arrested a Green River Correctional Complex correctional officer suspected of bringing illegal drugs into the prison.

KSP was contacted by the Kentucky Department of Corrections that they suspected correctional officer Nickolas Rogers had been bringing drugs into the prison in Muhlenberg County. According to KSP, illegal drugs were found during an investigation.

Rogers was charged with Trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense, greater than 2 grams (Meth), Trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense, greater than 4 grams (cocaine), Trafficking in marijuana less than 8 oz., Trafficking in synthetic drugs 1st degree, Promoting Contraband 1st degree, Trafficking in a controlled substance, 3rd degree, 1st offense, greater than 20 but less than 120 dosage units (drug unspecified) and Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSP Cruiser struck in fatal crash along I-65
KSP Troopers injured in deadly crash along I-65
Snow plow moves through backroad in Bowling Green.
Local State of Emergency declared for Bowling Green and Warren County
Road conditions will deteriorate as the weather system moves in and temperatures drop.
Road Condition Updates: Fatal accident on I-65 in Hart County
The truck that a 90-year-old woman took shelter in overnight
Winter Storm Miracle: Barren County woman with dementia wanders away, finds shelter by chance
Hughes HVAC on fire in Glasgow.
UPDATE: Two firefighters injured, Glasgow business a total loss

Latest News

Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports 1,017 new COVID-19 cases; 18 deaths
Med Center Health administers first COVID-19 vaccines to healthcare workers (WBKO)
Reduced hours for Med Center Health’s COVID Vaccine Clinic Thursday, February 18
For Real Change, INC.
Aurelia Spaulding explains vision behind For a Real Change, Inc.
Snow fun in South Central Kentucky
Snow fun in South Central Kentucky