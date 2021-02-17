Med Center Health’s COVID vaccine clinic open Wednesday
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 10:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Med Center Health says the COVID-19 vaccine clinic is open Wednesday, February 17, 2021 for those who have appointments.
If you cannot make it to your appointment you’re asked to text 270-796-3200 and put RESCHEDULE in the message.
Vaccines are though appointment only for Phase 1A and 1B by texting ‘SENIOR’ to (270) 796-3200 or by emailing vaccine@mchealth.net. They ask that you do not text multiple times as it will reset your place in line.
