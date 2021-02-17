Med Center Health’s COVID vaccine clinic open Wednesday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Med Center Health says the COVID-19 vaccine clinic is open Wednesday, February 17, 2021 for those who have appointments.

If you cannot make it to your appointment you’re asked to text 270-796-3200 and put RESCHEDULE in the message.

◾️Announcement ◾️ The Vaccine Clinic is open regular hours today if you have an appointment scheduled. Please stay tuned for further updates regarding the rest of the week. Posted by Med Center Health on Wednesday, February 17, 2021

Vaccines are though appointment only for Phase 1A and 1B by texting ‘SENIOR’ to (270) 796-3200 or by emailing vaccine@mchealth.net. They ask that you do not text multiple times as it will reset your place in line.

