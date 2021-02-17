Advertisement

MORE Accumulating Snow Tonight!

First Alert Days Through Friday, Winter Storm Warning in Effect
By Shane Holinde
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Snow is overspreading South-Central KY this evening. Some of the snow may be heavy at times with significant accumulations expected into Thursday. Snow may mix at times with sleet and freezing rain overnight into early Thursday morning, but the bulk of the moisture will remain as snow.

At this time, snow accumulations of roughly 2-4″ are likely for most areas, with some sleet possible. Ice accumulations of up to 0.10″ are also possible before the system moves out Thursday afternoon. Exercise caution if you must travel! Maps of the updated forecast of both snow and ice are below:

Forecast snow for South-Central Ky through Thursday
Forecast snow for South-Central Ky through Thursday(WBKO)
Up to a tenth of an inch of ice is possible for portions of central Kentucky.
Up to a tenth of an inch of ice is possible for portions of central Kentucky.(WBKO)

Once our winter storm moves out, more very cold air will linger into Friday! Highs will only reach the 20s Friday afternoon, with single digit readings Saturday morning. However, a warmup is on the way this weekend. We should break the freezing mark Saturday, with 40s showing up for highs Sunday. We’ll have a shot at rain showers Sunday night into Monday morning. Even warmer air is showing up next week, with daytime readings back into the 50s Tuesday and Wednesday for the first time since February 4th!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Light wintry mix likely. 2-4″ of snow and some sleet possible. High 31, Low 14, winds NW-10

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, very cold. High 28, Low 7, winds W-9

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, warmer. High 36, Low 22, winds S-7

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 26

Today’s Low: 11

Normal High: 51

Normal Low: 30

Record High: 79 (1927)

Record Low: -9 (1958)

Today’s Precip: T

Monthly Precip: 1.68″ (-0.75″)

Yearly Precip: 5.70″ (-0.24″)

Today’s Snowfall: T

Seasonal Snowfall: 5.9″

Today’s Sunset: 5:28 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:30 a.m.

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 21 / Small Particulate Count: 88)

