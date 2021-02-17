Advertisement

Muhammad Ali Center CEO stepping down to take on new role at the Chicago History Museum

Muhammad Ali Center
Muhammad Ali Center(WKYT)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 8:10 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Donald Lassere is stepping down as president and CEO of the Muhammad Ali Center in Louisville.

His stint was highlighted by the center’s rebranding and launch of humanitarian awards named for the boxing great.

Lassere is leaving to become president and CEO of The Chicago History Museum. During his nearly nine-year tenure, he expanded the Ali Center’s educational programs, fostered partnerships and reinforced its role as a gathering place.

In 2013, Lassere launched the Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Awards, designed to encourage young people to become involved in social-justice issues.

The Ali Center says it will launch a national CEO search.

