Reduced hours for Med Center Health’s COVID Vaccine Clinic Thursday, February 18

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Med Center Health COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic will be open on Thursday, February 18, with reduced hours. The clinic will be open from noon until 4:00 p.m.

For those who have a scheduled appointment for Thursday before noon, please come any time Thursday, between noon and 4:00 p.m. to get your vaccine. For those with a scheduled appointment on Thursday, beginning at noon, please come at your regularly scheduled time.

If you are unable to make your appointment on Thursday, please text 270-796-3200 and put RESCHEDULE in the message.

