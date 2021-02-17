Advertisement

Reduced hours for Med Center Health’s COVID Vaccine Clinic Thursday, February 18

Med Center Health administers first COVID-19 vaccines to healthcare workers (WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Med Center Health COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic will be open on Thursday, February 18, with reduced hours. The clinic will be open from noon until 4:00 p.m.

For those who have a scheduled appointment for Thursday before noon, please come any time Thursday, between noon and 4:00 p.m. to get your vaccine. For those with a scheduled appointment on Thursday, beginning at noon, please come at your regularly scheduled time.

If you are unable to make your appointment on Thursday, please text 270-796-3200 and put RESCHEDULE in the message.

