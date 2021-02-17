Advertisement

Son of conservative activist charged in Capitol riot

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The son of a prominent conservative activist is accused of being inside the U.S. Capitol during the deadly riot on Jan. 6.

Leo Brent Bozell IV, of Palmyra, Pennsylvania, was charged with obstructing an official proceeding, entering a restricted building and disorderly conduct in a newly unsealed FBI affidavit filed in federal court in Washington, D.C. Bozell is the son of Brent Bozell III, who founded the Media Research Center, Parents Television Council and other conservative media organizations.

Bozell, 41, was identified by tipsters in part by the Hershey Christian Academy sweatshirt he was wearing that day, according to the 12-page affidavit. The academy is a private Christian school in central Pennsylvania where he coached girls’ basketball.

Leo Brent Bozell IV, right, of Palmyra, Pennsylvania, was charged with obstructing an official...
Leo Brent Bozell IV, right, of Palmyra, Pennsylvania, was charged with obstructing an official proceeding, entering a restricted building and disorderly conduct in a newly unsealed FBI affidavit filed in federal court in Washington, D.C.(Source: CNN)

The affidavit shows images from videos of Bozell wearing a Hershey Christian Academy sweatshirt while in the Senate chamber and exiting the Capitol.

At one point while on the Senate balcony, Bozell moved a video camera feeding video to C-SPAN so that it pointed at the ground as rioters began to stream onto the Senate floor, the affidavit said. That prevented the camera from further recording rioters entering the Senate chamber, the affidavit said.

Bozell’s lawyer, David Deitch, declined comment Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSP Cruiser struck in fatal crash along I-65
KSP Troopers injured in deadly crash along I-65
Snow plow moves through backroad in Bowling Green.
Local State of Emergency declared for Bowling Green and Warren County
Road conditions will deteriorate as the weather system moves in and temperatures drop.
Road Condition Updates: Fatal accident on I-65 in Hart County
The truck that a 90-year-old woman took shelter in overnight
Winter Storm Miracle: Barren County woman with dementia wanders away, finds shelter by chance
Hughes HVAC on fire in Glasgow.
UPDATE: Two firefighters injured, Glasgow business a total loss

Latest News

President Joe Biden says he thinks everyone who wants a COVID vaccine will be able to get one...
AP FACT CHECK: Biden and his shifting goalposts on schools
Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports 1,017 new COVID-19 cases; 18 deaths
Med Center Health administers first COVID-19 vaccines to healthcare workers (WBKO)
Reduced hours for Med Center Health’s COVID Vaccine Clinic Thursday, February 18
Police said two people were shot in the back shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday near the...
Police: 7 shot near transit station in north Philadelphia
Rep. Billy Long (R-MO) discusses the passing of Missouri native, Rush Limbaugh.
Missouri GOP Rep. Billy Long discusses passing of Rush Limbaugh