BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

The JA Students of the Week are Cooper and Maddie Lee, a 5th and 3rd grader at Rich Pond Elementary. The 5th grade Junior Achievement program is titled “JA Our Nation” and it focuses on providing practical information about the need for employees who can meet the demands of the 21st century job market, particularly high-growth, high-demand jobs. By program’s end, students will understand the skills, especially in science, technology, engineering, and math, that will make their futures brighter. The 3rd grade Junior Achievement program is titled “JA Our City” which introduces students to the characteristics of cities and how cities are shaped by zoning. Students also learn about the importance of money to a city; how financial institutions help businesses and city residents; and how the media is an integral part of a city’s life. Students learn the role of an entrepreneur by exploring what it takes to open a restaurant. Cooper wants to be an engineer when he grows up and Maddie wants to be a teacher, an art teacher or a panda zookeeper. Cooper’s favorite part of JA was learning about what he wants to be when he grows up and Maddie’s favorite part were the JA games she got to play.

About Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky (JASCKY)

Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky serves 9 counties and reaches over 12,700 students yearly. Junior Achievement is the world’s largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches 4.8 million students per year in more than 100 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.6 million students served by operations over 100 other countries worldwide. For more information on Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky please visit www.jaforkids.com.

