Two vehicle collision under investigation in Metcalfe County

EDMONTON, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police responded a two vehicle injury collision that occurred on Summer Shade Road on Sunday February 14th at approximately 8:30pm.

Deziarhea Wright, age 27 of Scottsville, KY was operating a 2004 Chevy Malibu west bound on Summer Shade Road when she lost control and entered the east bound lane, hitting another vehicle.

Stephen Riddle, age 59 of Burkesville, KY was operating a 2020 Kenworth east bound and was unable to avoid the accident.

Wright and 3 passengers including a 9 month old were transported by Barren-Metcalfe EMS to T.J. Sampson hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Riddle was not injured.

This collision remains under investigation.

