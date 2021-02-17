Advertisement

WKU Restaurant Group announcing modified hours and openings for dining spaces on campus

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 5:50 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Western Kentucky University Restaurant Group has posted to their social media platforms for the latest hours and openings for on campus dining due to the inclement weather.

WKU has announced all in person classes will be canceled through Friday.

The following on campus dining options will be open today, Wednesday February 17:

  • Fresh Food Company: 8am-8pm
  • POD @ Bates-Runner Hall: 10:30am-9pm
  • Papa Johns @ DSU: 10:30am-9pm

You can keep up with their social media such as their Facebook page for the daily lists of what’s closed and what’s open while the campus is remote learning due to the inclement weather.

