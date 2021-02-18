Advertisement

2 Dallas officers shot and wounded while responding to call

A police department statement says the two were shot Thursday morning and taken to a hospital...
A police department statement says the two were shot Thursday morning and taken to a hospital in stable condition.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 1:07 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas police chief says two officers have been shot and wounded while responding to a shooting call.

A police department statement says the two were shot Thursday morning and taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Police spokesman Carlos Almeida says SWAT officers were responding to the scene.

Almeida says he has no further details, noting that it is still an active scene.

Dallas Chief Eddie Garcia sent a tweet asking for prayers for the two officers. He says the search for the suspect is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Warren County Sheriff's office is investigating a single-vehicle fatality accident
Warren County Sheriff’s Office investigates fatal accident
Today will "warm" up in the upper 20s and low 30s, but it will still be cold! Snow moves in...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - Winter storm Wednesday night and Thursday
The truck that a 90-year-old woman took shelter in overnight
Winter Storm Miracle: Barren County woman with dementia wanders away, finds shelter by chance
The Kentucky Department of Corrections (DOC) suspected correctional officer Nickolas Rogers had...
KSP arrests Green River Correctional Complex Officer
Barren River Fire Department responds to accident on I-65.
Barren River Fire Department responds to injury accident on I-65

Latest News

FILE - Ivanka Trump, daughter and adviser to then-President Donald Trump, speaks during a...
Ivanka Trump tells Rubio she won’t run for his Senate seat
Snowplow driver David Gehrke says he's glad 5-year-old Maddox is safe after he found the boy...
Snowplow driver saves 5-year-old boy wandering streets in subzero cold
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, went on a family vacation to Cancun as people in his home state dealt...
Cruz confirms flight to Mexico after storm slammed Texas
Advocates push for hyperbaric oxygen therapy access for wounded warriors
The military’s resistance comes as troops are deploying to administer shots at vaccination...
Thousands of service members saying no to COVID-19 vaccine