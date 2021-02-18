Advertisement

AP source: Police suggest keeping Capitol fence for months

In this Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021 photo, riot fencing and razor wire reinforce the security zone...
In this Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021 photo, riot fencing and razor wire reinforce the security zone on Capitol Hill in Washington.(Eileen Putman | AP Photo/Eileen Putman)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 10:21 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Capitol Police officials told congressional leaders the razor-wire topped fencing around the Capitol should remain in place for several more months as law enforcement continues to track threats against lawmakers, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press on Thursday.

The police officials suggested that the fence remain in place until September, in part because investigators are tracking continuing threats against lawmakers and the Capitol complex, the person said. The threats range in specificity and credibility, but they include online chatter about extremist groups potentially returning to Washington and to the Capitol in the coming weeks, the person told AP.

The police officials said the fence is needed as a physical barrier to prevent a potential repeat of the Jan. 6 insurrection when thousands of pro-Trump rioters stormed the Capitol as Congress was voting to certify Joe Biden’s presidential win, the person said. Five people, including a Capitol police officer, died as a result of the melee.

The person was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

But despite the recommendation, it is unclear how long the fence will remain surrounding the Capitol grounds with dozens of lawmakers growing tired of it and an increased push in Congress for it to come down.

More than 40 Republicans signed onto a letter two weeks ago calling on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to remove the fence and arrange for thousands of National Guard troops – sent to Washington to protect the Capitol complex after January’s riot – to go home.

The lawmakers said they were concerned about reports the fencing may be made permanent.

“It’s time for healing and it’s time for the removal of the fencing so the nation may move forward,” the letter read.

The acting Capitol Police chief has said “vast improvements” are needed to improve the physical security of the Capitol complex and that she would recommend permenant fencing to help better secure Congress.

“I can unequivocally say that vast improvements to the physical security infrastructure must be made to include permanent fencing, and the availability of ready, back-up forces in close proximity to the Capitol,” the acting chief, Yogananda Pittman, said in a statement late last month.

The Senate is scheduled to hold its first hearings next week to examine the Jan. 6 siege of the Capitol, calling in the former chief of Capitol Police and the former heads of security for the House and Senate, all three of whom resigned immediately after the attack.

__

Associated Press writer Kevin Freking contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Warren County Sheriff's office is investigating a single-vehicle fatality accident
Warren County Sheriff’s Office investigates fatal accident
Today will "warm" up in the upper 20s and low 30s, but it will still be cold! Snow moves in...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - Winter storm Wednesday night and Thursday
The truck that a 90-year-old woman took shelter in overnight
Winter Storm Miracle: Barren County woman with dementia wanders away, finds shelter by chance
The Kentucky Department of Corrections (DOC) suspected correctional officer Nickolas Rogers had...
KSP arrests Green River Correctional Complex Officer
Alert Days Through Friday, Winter Storm Warning in effect
MORE Accumulating Snow Tonight!

Latest News

Light poles and wires down following accident in Glasgow.
Glasgow power outage as crews repair pole following crash
A group who opposes a bill that would ban almost all abortions in South Carolina put up a sign...
South Carolina governor awaits bill banning most abortions
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, went on a family vacation to Cancun as people in his home state dealt...
AP source: Cruz on vacation in Mexico as storm slams Texas
Employees who opt out of vaccination without a proven medical reason could be subject to...
Anti-vax at the Vatican? You might lose your job