Advertisement

Barren River River Department responds to injury accident on I-65

Barren River Fire Department responds to accident on I-65.
Barren River Fire Department responds to accident on I-65.(Barren River Fire Department)
By Allison Baker
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 2:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -According to the Barren River Fire Department overnight they responded to an injury accident near the 12 mile marker of I-65.

Engine 76 arrived on scene to find the vehicle in the median.

The department was assisted on scene by the Medical Center EMS, Kentucky State Police, and Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Warren County Sheriff's office is investigating a single-vehicle fatality accident
Warren County Sheriff’s Office investigates fatal accident
Today will "warm" up in the upper 20s and low 30s, but it will still be cold! Snow moves in...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - Winter storm Wednesday night and Thursday
The truck that a 90-year-old woman took shelter in overnight
Winter Storm Miracle: Barren County woman with dementia wanders away, finds shelter by chance
The Kentucky Department of Corrections (DOC) suspected correctional officer Nickolas Rogers had...
KSP arrests Green River Correctional Complex Officer
Alert Days Through Friday, Winter Storm Warning in effect
MORE Accumulating Snow Tonight!

Latest News

Semi truck blocks road in Morgantown
Semi truck blocks road in Morgantown overnight
Crime Stoppers: Tyrikus Boyd Murder
Crime Stoppers: Tyrikus Boyd murder
People gather at 'hospital hill' Wednesday afternoon
‘Hospital Hill’ a popular destination for sledding after winter storm
People enjoy the winter weather at hospital hill Wednesday
Going sledding? Here are some tips to stay safe while enjoying the snow