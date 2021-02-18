Barren River River Department responds to injury accident on I-65
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 2:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -According to the Barren River Fire Department overnight they responded to an injury accident near the 12 mile marker of I-65.
Engine 76 arrived on scene to find the vehicle in the median.
The department was assisted on scene by the Medical Center EMS, Kentucky State Police, and Warren County Sheriff’s Office.
