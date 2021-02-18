Advertisement

CDC: Flu activity at lowest since 2005

By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 9:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Flu activity is at its lowest in years, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In the first week of February, just four people tested positive for flu.

The CDC says only 189 tests submitted to its surveillance program have come back positive this season.

It hasn’t been this low since they started collecting data in 2005, the agency said.

The CDC says it’s possible coronavirus mitigation efforts have kept the virus at bay.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Warren County Sheriff's office is investigating a single-vehicle fatality accident
Warren County Sheriff’s Office investigates fatal accident
Today will "warm" up in the upper 20s and low 30s, but it will still be cold! Snow moves in...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - Winter storm Wednesday night and Thursday
The truck that a 90-year-old woman took shelter in overnight
Winter Storm Miracle: Barren County woman with dementia wanders away, finds shelter by chance
The Kentucky Department of Corrections (DOC) suspected correctional officer Nickolas Rogers had...
KSP arrests Green River Correctional Complex Officer
Alert Days Through Friday, Winter Storm Warning in effect
MORE Accumulating Snow Tonight!

Latest News

FILE - Pedestrians pass a GameStop store on 14th Street at Union Square, Thursday, Jan. 28,...
Lawmakers face off with GameStop saga’s key players
Texas power woes continue amid a deep freeze.
Texas outages below half-million but water crisis persists
In this Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021 photo, riot fencing and razor wire reinforce the security zone...
AP source: Police suggest keeping Capitol fence for months
Light poles and wires down following accident in Glasgow.
Glasgow power outage as crews repair pole following crash
A group who opposes a bill that would ban almost all abortions in South Carolina put up a sign...
South Carolina governor awaits bill banning most abortions