Clinics: No vaccine doses wasted despite closures, delays, reschedules

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Through the snow and ice, local clinics say vaccines still made it into arms, and not a single dose was wasted.

Melinda Joyce with Med Center Health says it’s taken more effort to coordinate amid closures, delays, and rescheduling, but they’ve made it work.

“We start out with a small amount of vaccine that we prepare that we know that we’re going to use,” she explained.

The worry of wasted doses begins once the Pfizer doses are taken out of the freezer.

“Once they’re in the refrigerator before they’re further diluted, then they are good for five days in the refrigerator,” said Joyce.

However, doses must be diluted before they are given; at that point, they are good for only six hours.

“So that’s where our timing becomes so critically important to make sure that we’re using all of those vaccines that we have prepared,” said Joyce.

Those who did communicate to reschedule due to weather helped save doses and allowed for appropriate preparations. Meanwhile, no-shows caused difficulties among staff and volunteers.

“Just not showing up, that’s a little bit more difficult because then we’re at the last minute of the day making sure that we’ve got the correct number.”

Med Center’s Health vaccine clinic Thursday operated from noon to 4 p.m. and was intentionally scheduled light due to the weather, so they still gave 252 doses. The clinic’s current goal is to administer 700-800 doses per day based on their shipment from the state.

T.J. Samson Regional Health says they also have not wasted any doses amid closures.

The Kroger regional vaccine sites closed enough in advance, that no doses were prepared beforehand and wasted, Beshear said.

If you do need to reschedule your Kroger appointment, click on the link in your appointment confirmation email.

T.J. Samson Regional Health says they also have not wasted any doses amid closures.

The Kroger regional vaccine sites closed enough in advance, that no doses were prepared beforehand and wasted, Beshear said. If you do need to reschedule your Kroger appointment, click on the link in your appointment confirmation email.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.