COVID-19 vaccine clinics status for Thursday, February 18
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kroger COVID vaccine clinic in Greenwood Mall is open normal hours for those who have appointments. If you need to reschedule you can click the link in their appointment confirmation email
The Med Center Health COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic will be open on Thursday, February 18, with reduced hours. The clinic will be open from noon until 4:00 p.m.
For those who have a scheduled appointment for Thursday before noon, please come any time Thursday, between noon and 4:00 p.m. to get your vaccine. For those with a scheduled appointment on Thursday, beginning at noon, please come at your regularly scheduled time.
If you are unable to make your appointment on Thursday, please text 270-796-3200 and put RESCHEDULE in the message.
T.J. Samson’s clinic has been rescheduled for Saturday February 20, 2021. Those with appointments between 7a.m. and 4p.m. will keep the same appointment time. Those with appointment times between 4p.m. and 6p.m. will receive a call to reschedule for earlier in the day on Saturday.
The Barren River District Health Department is rescheduling appointments. The location and appointment time will remain the same, phone calls will be made to reschedule appointment dates.
