COVID-19 vaccine clinics status for Thursday, February 18

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kroger COVID vaccine clinic in Greenwood Mall is open normal hours for those who have appointments. If you need to reschedule you can click the link in their appointment confirmation email

The Med Center Health COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic will be open on Thursday, February 18, with reduced hours. The clinic will be open from noon until 4:00 p.m.

For those who have a scheduled appointment for Thursday before noon, please come any time Thursday, between noon and 4:00 p.m. to get your vaccine. For those with a scheduled appointment on Thursday, beginning at noon, please come at your regularly scheduled time.

If you are unable to make your appointment on Thursday, please text 270-796-3200 and put RESCHEDULE in the message.

Due to the forecast of additional inclement weather, the Med Center Health COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic will be open on... Posted by Med Center Health on Wednesday, February 17, 2021

T.J. Samson’s clinic has been rescheduled for Saturday February 20, 2021. Those with appointments between 7a.m. and 4p.m. will keep the same appointment time. Those with appointment times between 4p.m. and 6p.m. will receive a call to reschedule for earlier in the day on Saturday.

UPDATED WINTER WEATHER ANNOUNCEMENT: Due to inclement weather and hazardous conditions, the T.J. Health Pavilion, all... Posted by T.J. Regional Health on Thursday, February 18, 2021

Vaccine Clinic updates: The Vaccine Clinic at the T.J. Health Pavilion scheduled for Wednesday, February 17th is still... Posted by T.J. Regional Health on Tuesday, February 16, 2021

The Barren River District Health Department is rescheduling appointments. The location and appointment time will remain the same, phone calls will be made to reschedule appointment dates.

All Barren River District Health Department locations will be closed today, Thursday February 18, due to inclement... Posted by Barren River District Health Department on Thursday, February 18, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.