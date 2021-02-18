Advertisement

Crime Stoppers: Tyrikus Boyd murder

By Gene Birk
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 10:50 PM CST
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police Department continues to investigate a homicide and assault that took place at 9:28 p.m. on May 4, 2020.

On that night, police responded to 1726 O’Shea Street, for a report of an assault shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located the victim, Tyrikus Boyd, with wounds to the torso area. They also located a second victim who had been shot in the chest.

Boyd was taken to Skyline Hospital in Nashville, where he was pronounced deceased. The second victim was treated and released.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, Click Here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name. Their telephone lines are not recorded and they don’t use caller ID.

They just want your information, and you could get up to $1,000 for your anonymous tip.

