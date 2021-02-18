Advertisement

Emergency crews respond to traffic accident at Glagow intersection

Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 9:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Emergency crews responded to an accident at the intersection of Veterans Outer Loop and Happy Valley Road on Thursday.

According to a Facebook post by Glasgow Police Department, the accident caused a power outage to the traffic lights.

Electric will remain out for several hours as crews work to repair the damaged power lines.

The Veterans Outer Loop from Happy Valley Road to Beaver Trail will be closed until power is restored

