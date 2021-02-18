Farmers helping farmers: Locals use own equipment to clear unattended backroads

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Road crews are working as best as they can to clear roads of snow and ice. Their main focus is main and heavily traveled roads which have left some back roads unattended.

Because of this, several men in Barren County spent their morning using their own equipment to help out neighbors and other farmers.

“I run other equipment, also. So I guess it’s like normal stuff,” said TJ Wood, a local farmer.

A nonchalant attitude while undertaking substantial tasks is often the character of a farmer.

“My boss lives down this road. And he’s been struggling to get back and forth to work,” said Wood.

So when these local farmers saw a need, it didn’t take long for their boots to hit the ground as they brought out their own equipment to help clear snow from unattended backroads in Barren County.

“We’re not doing as much as a state and county folks, but every little bit helps I guess,” said Tyler Hammer.

Hammer is a farmer and employee of the family-owned Berry’s Cabinet shop in Barren County and said by getting out and clearing the roads, he’s simply mirroring the actions of his late grandfather.

“Jim, my grandfather, he would have done anything to help the community.”

An area in Barren County more populated with livestock than people, but also indicating the importance of clearing the roads for Hammer’s other fellow farmers.

“He called me wanting to know how the roads wire see if he can get to his cattle. And I told him I tried to clean it up for him,” said Hammer. “No farmers get the luxury of a snow day.”

You’ve heard the phrase ‘thank a farmer.’ For Hammer, he says he’s able to be a farmer and a businessman because of his community and so his efforts today served as a ‘thanks’ to you.

“The communities kept us open for 65 years and plus and the chance you get to help the community you always take it,” said Hammer.

