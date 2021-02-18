FIRST ALERT - Light snow and freezing drizzle continues Thursday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After south-central Kentucky received roughly two to four inches of snow, travel has become even more hazardous for the region and will likely remain that way through the rest of the week due to today’s weather plus cold air that lingers into the weekend.

Winter weather continues today, though it won't be as significant as it was Wednesday night. It will still pose a threat to travel through the rest of the week! (WBKO)

Light snow showers will continue Thursday morning into the early afternoon as the dry slot of air moves to the east. In addition, freezing drizzle and snow flurries will be in between the light snow showers throughout the day. Freezing drizzle could cause ice accumulations to be bewteen a glaze of ice and up to a tenth of an inch. Additional snowfall accumulations after sunrise Thursday could get up to a half an inch possible. Highs on Thursday will only be in the upper 20s and low 30s with northwest winds at 5-15 miles per hour, which will cause wind chills, or what it feels like, to be in the teens and low twenties.

Thursday night through Saturday morning looks dry but VERY cold! Highs will be only in the 20s Friday with single digit lows Friday night. We’ll finally see some warming for the weekend as temperatures will rise above freezing Saturday afternoon! Hey-oh! Sunday will see highs back in the 40s, but with clouds increasing as Sunday night through Monday morning could see some rain showers move through the region. After that, things get even warmer as highs in the 50s show up in the forecast! What may feel like the beach will only be “seasonable” for south-central Kentucky as we’ve been under the influence of arctic air for several days now!

Long range computer models do indicate that things will be near or slightly above average for temperatures while moisture will be above normal for this time of the year. With the recent snowpack in the region, we’ll be keeping a close eye on water levels in streams, creeks and rivers over the next few weeks as some could rise enough to cause some minor impacts. Stay tuned with the latest conditions and forecast for south-central Kentucky on 13 News on the air, on the web and on the WBKO First Alert Weather app!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Freezing drizzle and light snow. Cloudy and cold. High 31. Low 14. Winds NW at 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. AM flurries possible. High 28. Low 9. Winds NW at 7 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Areas of fog possible late. High 36. Low 20. Winds S at 7 mph.

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 72 (1913)

Record Low Today: -7 (1958)

Normal High: 51

Normal Low: 30

Sunrise: 6:30 a.m.

Sunset: 5:29 p.m.

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 22 / Small Particulate Matter: 49)

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 27

Yesterday’s Low: 11

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.16″

Monthly Precip: 1.84″ (-0.518″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 2.9″ (DAILY RECORD)

Seasonal Snowfall: 8.8″

