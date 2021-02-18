Franklin Police Department asking residents to limit travel.

FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) -The Franklin Police Department took to Facebook to ask their residents to limit travel as much as possible on Thursday.

The department stated that the roads are covered in a fresh layer of snow and ice. They ask that if you do have plans to travel make sure you have food, water and plenty of fuel in case of an emergency situation.

The roads in Franklin are snow covered and very slick as precipitation continues to fall. Posted by Franklin Police Department, KY on Thursday, February 18, 2021

