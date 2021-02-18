Advertisement

Franklin Police Department asking residents to limit travel

Franklin Police Department asking residents to limit travel.
Franklin Police Department asking residents to limit travel.(Franklin Police Department)
By Allison Baker
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 8:51 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) -The Franklin Police Department took to Facebook to ask their residents to limit travel as much as possible on Thursday.

The department stated that the roads are covered in a fresh layer of snow and ice. They ask that if you do have plans to travel make sure you have food, water and plenty of fuel in case of an emergency situation.

The roads in Franklin are snow covered and very slick as precipitation continues to fall.

Posted by Franklin Police Department, KY on Thursday, February 18, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Warren County Sheriff's office is investigating a single-vehicle fatality accident
Warren County Sheriff’s Office investigates fatal accident
Today will "warm" up in the upper 20s and low 30s, but it will still be cold! Snow moves in...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - Winter storm Wednesday night and Thursday
The truck that a 90-year-old woman took shelter in overnight
Winter Storm Miracle: Barren County woman with dementia wanders away, finds shelter by chance
The Kentucky Department of Corrections (DOC) suspected correctional officer Nickolas Rogers had...
KSP arrests Green River Correctional Complex Officer
Alert Days Through Friday, Winter Storm Warning in effect
MORE Accumulating Snow Tonight!

Latest News

Winter weather continues today, though it won't be as significant as it was Wednesday night. It...
FIRST ALERT - Light snow and freezing drizzle continues Thursday
Parts of northern Warren County still covered.
Crews working to clear covered roads in northern Warren County
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet all three lanes of I65 near exit 26 are clear.
All three lanes of I-65 clear in Kentucky Transportation District 3
Rotary Club donates books to Warren County Public Library (WBKO)
Warren County Public Library closed for the day