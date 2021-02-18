Advertisement

Glasgow power outage as crews repair pole following crash

Light poles and wires down following accident in Glasgow.
Light poles and wires down following accident in Glasgow.(Glasgow Police Department)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 10:15 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - An area in Glasgow will experience an extended power outage as crews repair light poles following a crash.

Police say a car crashed into a light pole at the intersection of Veterans Outer Loop and Happy Valley Road Wednesday evening, causing power outages to traffic lights.

(Story continues after photo)

Glasgow crash
Glasgow crash(Glasgow Police Department)

According to Glasgow Police Department, the Veterans Out Loop and Happy Valley intersection at the traffic light will remain shut down until crews are able to complete the clean-up due to the accident Wednesday night.

Those living in the Western Hills, Perkins Road, Westview Drive area will experience a power outage for an extended period of time starting around 11:30 a.m. today in order for crews to set up new poles.

The police department asks those impacted by the power outages to make arrangements.

