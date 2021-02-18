Advertisement

Going sledding? Here are some tips to stay safe while enjoying the snow

By Katey Cook
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 10:16 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Tuesday, Med Center Health’s EMS responded to two different sledding accidents in Warren County. One woman suffered a back injury while sledding at ‘hospital hill.’ It was also reported that a 9-year-old boy hit an object sledding at a different location and had to be treated for life threatening injuries.

While sledding can be fun, it can also be dangerous. 13 News talked to Med Center Health’s EMS field operations manager, Jim Williams, about how to practice safety while still enjoying the snow.

“Unfortunately, of those that are injured from sledding accidents, well over half are children, which is the bad thing, and most commonly it is when a sledder makes contact with a solid object,” Willams explained.

It is important to always check your surroundings for trees, rock or other objects you could potentially crash into. Once you start going down a hill it is difficult to stop yourself.

Before even going outside, preparing for the cold temperatures is also key. While enjoying the day sledding, you may lose track of time and it is easier than you think to catch frost bite or hypothermia if not properly protected by layers of clothing.

“We have had some people that have had long term exposure outside,” Williams said.

A few other tips: Go down the slope feet first, not head first, use an actual sled with a steering or breaking mechanism and wear a helmet in case you were to accidentally run into something.

“Even if you if you don’t have a snow sport helmet, even a bicycle helmet will help some so that if you do unexpectedly run into stuff, you’re going to protect your most vital organs,” Williams explained.

It is never a good idea to have a vehicle like a truck or ATV pull you on a sled, this is the culprit for major sledding accidents as well.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Warren County Sheriff's office is investigating a single-vehicle fatality accident
Warren County Sheriff’s Office investigates fatal accident
KSP Cruiser struck in fatal crash along I-65
KSP Troopers injured in deadly crash along I-65
Snow plow moves through backroad in Bowling Green.
Local State of Emergency declared for Bowling Green and Warren County
The truck that a 90-year-old woman took shelter in overnight
Winter Storm Miracle: Barren County woman with dementia wanders away, finds shelter by chance
Road conditions will deteriorate as the weather system moves in and temperatures drop.
Road Condition Updates: Fatal accident on I-65 in Hart County

Latest News

Crime Stoppers: Tyrikus Boyd Murder
Crime Stoppers: Tyrikus Boyd murder
People gather at 'hospital hill' Wednesday afternoon
‘Hospital Hill’ a popular destination for sledding after winter storm
Fatal crash in BG
Fatal crash in BG
Crime Stoppers: Tyrikus Boyd Murder
Crime Stoppers: Tyrikus Boyd Murder