Going sledding? Here are some tips to stay safe while enjoying the snow

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Tuesday, Med Center Health’s EMS responded to two different sledding accidents in Warren County. One woman suffered a back injury while sledding at ‘hospital hill.’ It was also reported that a 9-year-old boy hit an object sledding at a different location and had to be treated for life threatening injuries.

While sledding can be fun, it can also be dangerous. 13 News talked to Med Center Health’s EMS field operations manager, Jim Williams, about how to practice safety while still enjoying the snow.

“Unfortunately, of those that are injured from sledding accidents, well over half are children, which is the bad thing, and most commonly it is when a sledder makes contact with a solid object,” Willams explained.

It is important to always check your surroundings for trees, rock or other objects you could potentially crash into. Once you start going down a hill it is difficult to stop yourself.

Before even going outside, preparing for the cold temperatures is also key. While enjoying the day sledding, you may lose track of time and it is easier than you think to catch frost bite or hypothermia if not properly protected by layers of clothing.

“We have had some people that have had long term exposure outside,” Williams said.

A few other tips: Go down the slope feet first, not head first, use an actual sled with a steering or breaking mechanism and wear a helmet in case you were to accidentally run into something.

“Even if you if you don’t have a snow sport helmet, even a bicycle helmet will help some so that if you do unexpectedly run into stuff, you’re going to protect your most vital organs,” Williams explained.

It is never a good idea to have a vehicle like a truck or ATV pull you on a sled, this is the culprit for major sledding accidents as well.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.