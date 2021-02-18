Advertisement

Hilltoppers and Lady Toppers games against North Texas postponed indefinitely

Both teams will work on rescheduling the games if an agreeable date becomes available.
By Jeff Lightsy
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Athletics has announced this weekends Hilltoppers and Lady Toppers games against North Texas have been postponed indefinitely. This is due to adverse weather conditions and subsequent challenges with campus facilities in Denton, Texas.

Originally, both series were scheduled for Friday and Saturday with the men in Denton and the women in Bowling Green before being pushed back one day.

Both teams will work on rescheduling the games if an agreeable date becomes available.

The Hilltoppers are next scheduled to host FIU on Feb. 26-27 at E.A. Diddle Arena. The Lady Toppers are scheduled to travel to FIU on the same dates.

