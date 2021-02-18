‘Hospital Hill’ a popular destination for sledding after winter storm

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - When the snow falls and kids get a break from school, it’s no secret ‘hospital hill’ is the place to go.

“Whenever it snows, we usually come here...sled all day,” Luke Burton said. Burton attends school at South Warren High School. He and a few of his friends arrived at hospital hill Wednesday evening and said they plan to stay several hours.

While sledding, it is important to follow safety guidelines. You can read more on how to safely enjoy the winter weather by clicking here.

“We try to make sure to know where all the rocks are,” Mallory Williams said. She was also at hospital hill on Tuesday with a few of her friends.

“We’ve probably been out here for about two, two and a half hours,” Piper McIvor said.

The hill stayed busy all Wednesday afternoon into the night.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.