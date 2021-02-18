Hospital Hill littered with trash as sledders leave items behind

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Many people have been enjoying the snow and sledding on the popular Hospital Hill in Bowling Green.

As a result, the scene at hospital hill Thursday morning showed that many had left behind trash including broken sleds, laundry baskets, clothing, among other items.

The city says they don’t have the resources nor the staff right now to attend to this issue right now as their main focus is clearing roads, parking lots and responding to other emergencies related to weather.

“All of our employees who would do something like that, who go out and clean up areas, or take care of things, our parks and rec employees, our public works, employees-- they’re all working so hard just to keep the city running right now,” said Kim Lancaster with the City of Bowling Green. “It is a full-time job. They are working eight to ten hours shifts around the clock right now. So obviously, those things will sit there for a while.”

Officials ask the public to please pick up after themselves, especially after sledding.

“Please pick up after yourselves. We should do that on a regular basis, regardless of the time of year or what we’re doing,” said Lancaster. “But it’s especially important now with the for driving conditions, with city crews working the way they are, that we go ahead and take care of what we bring somewhere, bring it back with us and make sure we clean up after ourselves.”

Lancaster also encouraged folks to continue to wear masks while sledding. It will not only protect you and others from COVID-19, but will also keep you warm.

“Be safe, wear your mask, and be careful when you’re out there sledding or building a snowman or having any kind of fun in the snow,” she said.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.