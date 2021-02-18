Advertisement

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 crews prepare for winter weather over night

(WYMT)
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 7:59 PM CST
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Crews from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 area are preparing to clear the roadways for the fourth straight day in a row.

According to Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3, some roads that were cleared are becoming covered.

Crews are out treating and plowing the snow in each county, and those traveling are recommended to use caution and adjust driving behavior.

