Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 crews prepare for winter weather over night

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Crews from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 area are preparing to clear the roadways for the fourth straight day in a row.

According to Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3, some roads that were cleared are becoming covered.

Crews are out treating and plowing the snow in each county, and those traveling are recommended to use caution and adjust driving behavior.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 crews brace for battle against a new round of winter weather tonight. Heavy snow reported by our crews in multiple counties. Some roads are becoming covered again. Stay safe! #kywx https://t.co/N4Re0Ayn3J pic.twitter.com/Z0u4cac5sx — KYTC District 3 (@KYTCDistrict3) February 18, 2021

