KYTC District 3 asking motorist to be cautious over the next few days

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Snow has piled up in much of south-central Kentucky and after three rounds of winter storms, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has worked hard to keep main routes clear.

“We made great headway this morning. The roads are looking better and better every hour. I-65 has got mostly all 6 lanes cleared and I-165 has got all of the lanes clear and a lot of priority A and B routes are looking better too,” said Wes Watt, KYTC District 3.

While roadways may be clear there are still slick spots drivers need to be cautious of over the next few days.

“I would say for the next day or two people need to realize some places are going to be worse than others. Some roads are going to be worse than others. You could be driving along on a clear route and then hit some black ice or something as well because when we get to nighttime temperatures will drop and things will refreeze,” added Watt.

KYTC added that most of the C rural routes will not be completely clear by the end of the day Thursday.

Also, according to Watt District 3 has had issues with people shoveling snow into the roadways. This action can cause large snow piles on the sides of the roadways which is hazardous for motorists and road crews.

“We can’t just plow through a huge pile of snow that’s frozen solid. Also, those piles will sit there for days and leak water onto the roadway, that’s already been clear and refreeze. Then motorist can drive through there and, and crash. So it’s very dangerous and people should not be doing that. But we are seeing a lot of that pretty much in every county in our district,” said Watt.

They also added motorists have been driving dangerously close to snowplows.

“I don’t care how big of a hurry you’re in. Be patient with us. We are working as hard as we can. Those folks in the snowplows are already under stressed driving those big vehicles trying to get the roads clear and if we’ve got people crowding them and putting them in dangerous situations, that’s not good,” added Watt.

Please use caution over the next few days traveling and follow KYTC for updates on road conditions over the next few days.

